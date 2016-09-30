Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp (9432.T)
9432.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,301JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥29 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
¥5,272
Open
¥5,290
Day's High
¥5,316
Day's Low
¥5,290
Volume
3,643,100
Avg. Vol
3,189,219
52-wk High
¥5,500
52-wk Low
¥4,156
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Satoshi Miura
|73
|2012
|Chairman of the Board
|
Hiroo Unoura
|68
|2012
|President, Representative Director
|
Jun Sawada
|61
|2016
|Vice President, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Hiromichi Shinohara
|63
|2014
|Vice President, Manager of Research Planning, Representative Director
|
Mitsuyoshi Kobayashi
|59
|2014
|Managing Director, Manager of Technology Planning
