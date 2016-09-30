Edition:
United Kingdom

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp (9432.T)

9432.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

5,301JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥29 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
¥5,272
Open
¥5,290
Day's High
¥5,316
Day's Low
¥5,290
Volume
3,643,100
Avg. Vol
3,189,219
52-wk High
¥5,500
52-wk Low
¥4,156

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Satoshi Miura

73 2012 Chairman of the Board

Hiroo Unoura

68 2012 President, Representative Director

Jun Sawada

61 2016 Vice President, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Hiromichi Shinohara

63 2014 Vice President, Manager of Research Planning, Representative Director

Mitsuyoshi Kobayashi

59 2014 Managing Director, Manager of Technology Planning
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp News

