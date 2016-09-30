KDDI Corp (9433.T)
9433.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,084JPY
7:00am BST
3,084JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥24 (+0.78%)
¥24 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
¥3,060
¥3,060
Open
¥3,075
¥3,075
Day's High
¥3,092
¥3,092
Day's Low
¥3,055
¥3,055
Volume
4,772,300
4,772,300
Avg. Vol
5,383,111
5,383,111
52-wk High
¥3,229
¥3,229
52-wk Low
¥2,746
¥2,746
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tadashi Onodera
|69
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Takashi Tanaka
|60
|2013
|President, Chief Senior Director of External Affairs & Communication, Representative Director
|
Yuzo Ishikawa
|60
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Consumer Business, Representative Director
|
Hirofumi Morozumi
|61
|2010
|Executive Vice President, Chief Senior Director of Corporate, Representative Director
|
Makoto Takahashi
|55
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Value Business, Chief Director of Business Strategy, Representative Director
- BRIEF-KDDI expected to acquire Soracom for estimated 20 bln yen - Nikkei
- BRIEF-KDDI Corp seen posting quarterly operating profit of 275.1 bln yen - Nikkei
- BRIEF-Gunosy says business alliance with KDDI
- Nikkei ends flat as dollar/yen steadies, makes weekly gains
- Nikkei flat as dollar/yen steadies, on track for gains this week