Edition:
United Kingdom

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (9501.T)

9501.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

470JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥4 (+0.86%)
Prev Close
¥466
Open
¥466
Day's High
¥471
Day's Low
¥465
Volume
10,814,700
Avg. Vol
7,450,830
52-wk High
¥566
52-wk Low
¥385

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Takashi Kawamura

77 2017 Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors

Tomoaki Kobayakawa

54 2017 President, Representative Executive Officer, Manager of Nuclear Reform Special Taskforce, Director

Naomi Hirose

64 2017 Vice Chairman of the Executive Board

Yoshinori Kaneko

54 2017 President of Subsidiary, Director

Toshihiro Kawasaki

51 2017 President of Subsidiary, Director
» More People

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc News

» More 9501.T News