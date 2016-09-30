Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (9501.T)
9501.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
470JPY
7:00am BST
470JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥4 (+0.86%)
¥4 (+0.86%)
Prev Close
¥466
¥466
Open
¥466
¥466
Day's High
¥471
¥471
Day's Low
¥465
¥465
Volume
10,814,700
10,814,700
Avg. Vol
7,450,830
7,450,830
52-wk High
¥566
¥566
52-wk Low
¥385
¥385
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Takashi Kawamura
|77
|2017
|Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Tomoaki Kobayakawa
|54
|2017
|President, Representative Executive Officer, Manager of Nuclear Reform Special Taskforce, Director
|
Naomi Hirose
|64
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Executive Board
|
Yoshinori Kaneko
|54
|2017
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Toshihiro Kawasaki
|51
|2017
|President of Subsidiary, Director
