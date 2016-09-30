Chubu Electric Power Co Inc (9502.T)
9502.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,463JPY
7:00am BST
1,463JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥28 (+1.95%)
¥28 (+1.95%)
Prev Close
¥1,435
¥1,435
Open
¥1,445
¥1,445
Day's High
¥1,464
¥1,464
Day's Low
¥1,442
¥1,442
Volume
2,178,800
2,178,800
Avg. Vol
1,723,110
1,723,110
52-wk High
¥1,779
¥1,779
52-wk Low
¥1,381
¥1,381
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Akihisa Mizuno
|64
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Satoru Katsuno
|63
|2015
|President, Executive President, Representative Director
|
Akinori Kataoka
|59
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Representative Director
|
Chiyoji Kurata
|62
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Nuclear Power, Representative Director
|
Yoshinori Masuda
|61
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Group Business Strategy, Representative Director
