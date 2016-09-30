Edition:
United Kingdom

Chubu Electric Power Co Inc (9502.T)

9502.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,463JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥28 (+1.95%)
Prev Close
¥1,435
Open
¥1,445
Day's High
¥1,464
Day's Low
¥1,442
Volume
2,178,800
Avg. Vol
1,723,110
52-wk High
¥1,779
52-wk Low
¥1,381

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Akihisa Mizuno

64 2015 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Satoru Katsuno

63 2015 President, Executive President, Representative Director

Akinori Kataoka

59 2017 Executive Vice President, Representative Director

Chiyoji Kurata

62 2017 Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Nuclear Power, Representative Director

Yoshinori Masuda

61 2016 Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Group Business Strategy, Representative Director
Chubu Electric Power Co Inc News

