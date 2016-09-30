Edition:
Kansai Electric Power Co Inc (9503.T)

9503.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,574JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥22 (+1.45%)
Prev Close
¥1,552
Open
¥1,552
Day's High
¥1,578
Day's Low
¥1,552
Volume
2,372,000
Avg. Vol
2,277,492
52-wk High
¥1,650
52-wk Low
¥940

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Makoto Yagi

67 2016 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Shigeki Iwane

64 2016 President, Representative Director

Yoshihiro Doi

62 2016 Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Electricity Current Business, Director

Tomio Inoue

61 2017 Executive Vice President, President of Subsidiary, Director

Jiro Kagawa

64 2013 Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Customer, Chief Director of Area Energy, Representative Director
Kansai Electric Power Co Inc News

