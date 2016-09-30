Tokyo Gas Co Ltd (9531.T)
9531.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,962JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tsuyoshi Okamoto
|69
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Michiaki Hirose
|66
|2014
|President, Executive President, Representative Director
|
Isao Nakajima
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer
|
Takashi Uchida
|61
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Living Service, Representative Director
|
Satoru Yasuoka
|60
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Energy Solution, Representative Director
