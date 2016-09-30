Osaka Gas Co Ltd (9532.T)
9532.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,242JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥22 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
¥2,220
Open
¥2,230
Day's High
¥2,248
Day's Low
¥2,228
Volume
709,400
Avg. Vol
1,074,211
52-wk High
¥2,348
52-wk Low
¥2,056
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hiroshi Ozaki
|67
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Takehiro Honjo
|63
|2015
|President, Executive President, Representative Director
|
Masataka Fujiwara
|59
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Business Planning, Representative Director
|
Hidetaka Matsuzaka
|59
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Representative Director
|
Tetsuo Setoguchi
|60
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Representative Director
