Edition:
United Kingdom

Osaka Gas Co Ltd (9532.T)

9532.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,242JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥22 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
¥2,220
Open
¥2,230
Day's High
¥2,248
Day's Low
¥2,228
Volume
709,400
Avg. Vol
1,074,211
52-wk High
¥2,348
52-wk Low
¥2,056

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hiroshi Ozaki

67 2015 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Takehiro Honjo

63 2015 President, Executive President, Representative Director

Masataka Fujiwara

59 2016 Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Business Planning, Representative Director

Hidetaka Matsuzaka

59 2015 Executive Vice President, Representative Director

Tetsuo Setoguchi

60 2015 Executive Vice President, Representative Director
» More People

Osaka Gas Co Ltd News

» More 9532.T News