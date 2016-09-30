Tokyo Dome Corp (9681.T)
9681.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,057JPY
7:00am BST
1,057JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥3 (+0.28%)
¥3 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
¥1,054
¥1,054
Open
¥1,051
¥1,051
Day's High
¥1,058
¥1,058
Day's Low
¥1,047
¥1,047
Volume
246,200
246,200
Avg. Vol
293,127
293,127
52-wk High
¥1,232
¥1,232
52-wk Low
¥980
¥980
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shinji Kushiro
|76
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Executive Officer
|
Tsutomu Nagaoka
|61
|2016
|President, Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Kohei Sasaki
|Director of Finance
|
Akihiro Yamazumi
|63
|2017
|Senior Managing Director, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales, Representative Director
|
Ryusuke Nomura
|61
|2017
|Senior Managing Director, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business, Representative Director