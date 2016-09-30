Edition:
United Kingdom

Secom Co Ltd (9735.T)

9735.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

8,576JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-18 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
¥8,594
Open
¥8,568
Day's High
¥8,612
Day's Low
¥8,527
Volume
636,400
Avg. Vol
578,234
52-wk High
¥8,812
52-wk Low
¥7,293

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Yasuo Nakayama

64 2016 President, Representative Director

Yasuyuki Yoshida

59 2017 Senior Managing Director

Junzo Nakayama

59 2014 Managing Director

Tatsuro Fuse

60 2017 Managing Director, Chairman of Subsidiary

Ichiro Ozeki

56 2017 Managing Director
» More People

Secom Co Ltd News