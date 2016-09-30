Fast Retailing Co Ltd (9983.T)
9983.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
37,070JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥120 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
¥36,950
Open
¥36,750
Day's High
¥37,080
Day's Low
¥36,610
Volume
544,500
Avg. Vol
618,914
52-wk High
¥44,370
52-wk Low
¥30,000
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tadashi Yanai
|68
|2008
|Chairman of the Board, President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Chairman & President of Subsidiaries, Representative Director
|
Takeshi Okazaki
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Group Senior Executive Officer
|
Yoshihiro Kunii
|Group Senior Executive Officer
|
Takao Kuwahara
|2015
|Group Senior Executive Officer
|
Taku Morikawa
|2016
|Group Senior Executive Officer
- Nikkei hits 21-yr high as foreigners seen betting on Abe win, Fast Retailing surges
- Nikkei notches 21-yr high as Fast Retailing adds momentum, Kobe Steel dives
- UPDATE 2-Overseas push drives profit growth at Japan's Uniqlo, 7-Eleven owners
- Japan's Fast Retailing sees 13.4 percent profit rise on foreign expansion
- BRIEF-Fast Retailing announces change of corporate auditor