SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T)

9984.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

10,080JPY
1:46am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-15 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
¥10,095
Open
¥10,120
Day's High
¥10,135
Day's Low
¥10,070
Volume
987,500
Avg. Vol
5,506,861
52-wk High
¥10,210
52-wk Low
¥5,953

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Masayoshi Son

60 2017 Chairman of the Board, President, Chairman of Subsidiaries, Representative Director

Ronald Fisher

69 2017 Vice Chairman of the Board, Chairman & President of Subsidiaries

Marcelo Claure

46 2017 President and Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary, Director

Yun Ma

52 2013 Executive Chairman of Subsidiary, Director

Rajeev Mishra

55 2017 Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary, Director
SoftBank Group Corp News

