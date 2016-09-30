Edition:
Aban Offshore Ltd (ABAN.NS)

ABAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

186.80INR
9:54am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.85 (+2.10%)
Prev Close
Rs182.95
Open
Rs183.70
Day's High
Rs189.60
Day's Low
Rs183.00
Volume
1,173,563
Avg. Vol
1,116,671
52-wk High
Rs285.95
52-wk Low
Rs161.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

P. Murari

82 2012 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Reji Abraham

47 Managing Director, Executive Director

P. Venkateswaran

63 2007 Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director

S. Balaji

2014 Senior Manager - Legal & Secretary

Deepa Abraham

2014 Non-Independent Director
Aban Offshore Ltd News

