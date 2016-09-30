Aban Offshore Ltd (ABAN.NS)
ABAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
186.80INR
9:54am BST
186.80INR
9:54am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.85 (+2.10%)
Rs3.85 (+2.10%)
Prev Close
Rs182.95
Rs182.95
Open
Rs183.70
Rs183.70
Day's High
Rs189.60
Rs189.60
Day's Low
Rs183.00
Rs183.00
Volume
1,173,563
1,173,563
Avg. Vol
1,116,671
1,116,671
52-wk High
Rs285.95
Rs285.95
52-wk Low
Rs161.00
Rs161.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
P. Murari
|82
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Reji Abraham
|47
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
P. Venkateswaran
|63
|2007
|Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director
|
S. Balaji
|2014
|Senior Manager - Legal & Secretary
|
Deepa Abraham
|2014
|Non-Independent Director