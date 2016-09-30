Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (ABDL.NS)
ABDL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
191.20INR
9:55am BST
191.20INR
9:55am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.15 (+2.22%)
Rs4.15 (+2.22%)
Prev Close
Rs187.05
Rs187.05
Open
Rs186.65
Rs186.65
Day's High
Rs193.90
Rs193.90
Day's Low
Rs183.90
Rs183.90
Volume
418,223
418,223
Avg. Vol
182,253
182,253
52-wk High
Rs230.90
Rs230.90
52-wk Low
Rs130.10
Rs130.10
Name
Age
Since
Current Position
|
Ashok Katariya
65
Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Satish Parakh
55
Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Milapraj Bhansali
62
2014
Whole-Time Director
|
Sanjay Londhe
50
2012
Whole Time Director
|
Manoj Kulkarni
Company Secretary