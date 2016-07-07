Associated British Foods PLC (ABF.L)
ABF.L on London Stock Exchange
3,371.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
3,371.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
3,371.00
3,371.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
914,535
914,535
52-wk High
3,377.00
3,377.00
52-wk Low
2,335.00
2,335.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Charles Sinclair
|69
|2009
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
George Weston
|53
|2005
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
John Bason
|60
|1999
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Paul Lister
|51
|Company Secretary
|
Emma Adamo
|53
|2011
|Non-Executive Director
- UK PM May tells business chiefs: two-year Brexit transition is assured - source
- UPDATE 3-Two-year Brexit transition is assured, UK PM May tells business chiefs - source
- UK PM May tells business chiefs: two-year Brexit transition is assured- source
- Britain's May to consult business leaders on Brexit
- Britain's May to consult business leaders on Brexit
- Should you buy Associated British Foods plc, Great Portland Estates plc and Dunelm Group plc following today's news?
- Will BT Group plc (-10%), Prudential plc (-18%) and Associated British Foods plc (-13%) keep on falling?
- Should you buy, sell or hold Tesco plc, Associated British Foods plc and Fuller, Smith & Turner plc?
- Don't overlook the 'secret' strengths of these 3 FTSE 100 firms
- Why I'm avoiding shares of Associated British Foods plc
- Is Associated British Foods plc A Better Buy Than Diageo plc And Burberry Group plc Following Today's Results?