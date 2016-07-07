Edition:
United Kingdom

Associated British Foods PLC (ABF.L)

ABF.L on London Stock Exchange

3,371.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,371.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
914,535
52-wk High
3,377.00
52-wk Low
2,335.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Charles Sinclair

69 2009 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

George Weston

53 2005 Chief Executive, Executive Director

John Bason

60 1999 Finance Director, Executive Director

Paul Lister

51 Company Secretary

Emma Adamo

53 2011 Non-Executive Director
Associated British Foods PLC News

Market Views

