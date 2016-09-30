Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ABI.BR)
ABI.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
105.95EUR
10:02am BST
105.95EUR
10:02am BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.85 (-0.80%)
€-0.85 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
€106.80
€106.80
Open
€106.75
€106.75
Day's High
€106.95
€106.95
Day's Low
€105.60
€105.60
Volume
181,264
181,264
Avg. Vol
1,328,275
1,328,275
52-wk High
€117.55
€117.55
52-wk Low
€92.13
€92.13
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Carlos Brito
|56
|2005
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Felipe Dutra
|51
|2016
|Chief Financial & Technology Officer
|
Joao Castro Neves
|49
|2008
|Zone President North America
|
Jan Craps
|Zone President Asia Pacific South
|
Carlos Eduardo Lisboa
|2017
|Zone President Latin America South