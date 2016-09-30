Albioma SA (ABIO.PA)
ABIO.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
19.60EUR
3:13pm BST
19.60EUR
3:13pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.18 (-0.91%)
€-0.18 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
€19.78
€19.78
Open
€19.78
€19.78
Day's High
€19.90
€19.90
Day's Low
€19.56
€19.56
Volume
41,107
41,107
Avg. Vol
30,868
30,868
52-wk High
€20.74
€20.74
52-wk Low
€13.80
€13.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jacques Petry
|62
|2011
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee
|
Julien Gauthier
|38
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Committee
|
Louis Decrop
|54
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee - Africa and Asia
|
Pascal Langeron
|52
|2012
|Member of the Management Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer - France
|
Frederic Moyne
|40
|2012
|Member of the Management Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Brazil