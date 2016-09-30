Edition:
United Kingdom

Absolute Software Corp (ABT.TO)

ABT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

8.55CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.04 (-0.47%)
Prev Close
$8.59
Open
$8.60
Day's High
$8.69
Day's Low
$8.50
Volume
75,129
Avg. Vol
44,823
52-wk High
$8.82
52-wk Low
$5.81

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Daniel Ryan

2013 Independent Chairman of the Board

Geoff Haydon

2014 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Errol Olsen

2014 Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Kenny

2013 Executive Vice President, General Manager - Global Sales and Marketing

Dean Coza

2017 Executive Vice President - Products
» More People

Absolute Software Corp News

» More ABT.TO News