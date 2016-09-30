Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries Co SAE (ABUK.CA)
ABUK.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
174.00EGP
1:29pm BST
174.00EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)
£-11.17 (-6.03%)
£-11.17 (-6.03%)
Prev Close
£185.17
£185.17
Open
£175.50
£175.50
Day's High
£178.00
£178.00
Day's Low
£174.00
£174.00
Volume
34,122
34,122
Avg. Vol
59,477
59,477
52-wk High
£200.00
£200.00
52-wk Low
£63.33
£63.33
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Saad Hasan
|2012
|Chairman of the Board and Managing Director, representing Egyptian National Petroleum Corporation
|
Said Zamzam
|Head of Financial Sectors
|
Ali Dawoud
|Head of Finance, Investment Sector and Investor Relations Manager
|
Mohammed Mohammed
|Accounting and Budget Director
|
Mahmoud Roshdi
|Administration and Human Resources Manager