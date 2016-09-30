Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO)
ABX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
20.42CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.20 (+0.99%)
Prev Close
$20.22
Open
$20.13
Day's High
$20.50
Day's Low
$20.13
Volume
1,866,052
Avg. Vol
2,341,857
52-wk High
$27.19
52-wk Low
$18.52
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Thornton
|63
|2014
|Non-Independent Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Kelvin Dushnisky
|53
|2016
|President, Director
|
Catherine Raw
|35
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Richard Williams
|50
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Robert Krcmarov
|52
|2016
|Executive Vice President - Exploration and Growth
