Edition:
United Kingdom

Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB.TO)

ACB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.86CAD
9:16pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.04 (+1.42%)
Prev Close
$2.82
Open
$2.86
Day's High
$2.89
Day's Low
$2.83
Volume
1,848,734
Avg. Vol
1,752,329
52-wk High
$3.95
52-wk Low
$1.56

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Steve Dobler

President, Director

Terry Booth

Chief Executive Officer, Director

Glen Ibbott

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Allan Cleiren

2017 Chief Operational Officer

Cam Battley

2016 Executive Vice President
Aurora Cannabis Inc News

