ACC Ltd (ACC.NS)
ACC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,789.00INR
9:54am BST
1,789.00INR
9:54am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs8.00 (+0.45%)
Rs8.00 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
Rs1,781.00
Rs1,781.00
Open
Rs1,792.00
Rs1,792.00
Day's High
Rs1,806.10
Rs1,806.10
Day's Low
Rs1,782.00
Rs1,782.00
Volume
227,558
227,558
Avg. Vol
468,050
468,050
52-wk High
Rs1,869.95
Rs1,869.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,256.55
Rs1,256.55
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Narotam Sekhsaria
|67
|2006
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Neeraj Akhoury
|48
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Non-Independent Director
|
Sunil Nayak
|2009
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jayanta Gupta
|2015
|Chief Marketing Officer
|
Ramaswami Kalidas
|2017
|Head - Compliance, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
