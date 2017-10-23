Accor SA (ACCP.PA)
ACCP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
41.53EUR
23 Oct 2017
41.53EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€41.53
€41.53
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
891,945
891,945
52-wk High
€43.67
€43.67
52-wk Low
€32.23
€32.23
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sebastien Bazin
|55
|2013
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Sven Boinet
|64
|2016
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Group Procurement, Audit, Legal and Security & Safety
|
Laurent Picheral
|51
|2017
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer HotelInvest
|
Jean-Jacques Morin
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Jean-Jacques Dessors
|53
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer HotelServices, Europe (excl. France and Switzerland)
