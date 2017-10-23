Edition:
United Kingdom

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (ACLJ.J)

ACLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

586.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
586.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
260,900
52-wk High
1,540.00
52-wk Low
450.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Paul Makwana

46 2013 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Wim de Klerk

53 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Dean Subramanian

44 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Nomonde Bam

2015 Company Secretary

Henri Blaffart

62 2016 Non-Executive Director
ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd News

