Allcargo Logistics Ltd (ACLL.NS)
ACLL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
169.70INR
9:55am BST
169.70INR
9:55am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.05 (-0.03%)
Rs-0.05 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs169.75
Rs169.75
Open
Rs170.05
Rs170.05
Day's High
Rs171.00
Rs171.00
Day's Low
Rs169.05
Rs169.05
Volume
67,139
67,139
Avg. Vol
176,720
176,720
52-wk High
Rs202.00
Rs202.00
52-wk Low
Rs150.70
Rs150.70
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shashi Shetty
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Jatin Chokshi
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Armin Kalyaniwalla
|2011
|CEO - Project Division
|
Shruta Sanghavi
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Adarsh Hegde
|2016
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director