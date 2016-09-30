Edition:
Allcargo Logistics Ltd (ACLL.NS)

ACLL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

169.70INR
9:55am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.05 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs169.75
Open
Rs170.05
Day's High
Rs171.00
Day's Low
Rs169.05
Volume
67,139
Avg. Vol
176,720
52-wk High
Rs202.00
52-wk Low
Rs150.70

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Shashi Shetty

Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Jatin Chokshi

2013 Chief Financial Officer

Armin Kalyaniwalla

2011 CEO - Project Division

Shruta Sanghavi

2016 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Adarsh Hegde

2016 Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
Allcargo Logistics Ltd News

