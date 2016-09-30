Edition:
ANF Immobilier SA (ACNF.PA)

ACNF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

22.15EUR
2:53pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.05 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
€22.10
Open
€22.11
Day's High
€22.15
Day's Low
€22.10
Volume
4,408
Avg. Vol
9,520
52-wk High
€22.25
52-wk Low
€19.33

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Bruno Keller

60 2015 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Renaud Haberkorn

44 2015 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Xavier de Lacoste Lareymondie

60 2015 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board

Ghislaine Seguin

48 2015 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board

Patrick Sayer

59 2012 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
ANF Immobilier SA News

