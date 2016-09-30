ANF Immobilier SA (ACNF.PA)
ACNF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
22.15EUR
2:53pm BST
22.15EUR
2:53pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.05 (+0.23%)
€0.05 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
€22.10
€22.10
Open
€22.11
€22.11
Day's High
€22.15
€22.15
Day's Low
€22.10
€22.10
Volume
4,408
4,408
Avg. Vol
9,520
9,520
52-wk High
€22.25
€22.25
52-wk Low
€19.33
€19.33
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bruno Keller
|60
|2015
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Renaud Haberkorn
|44
|2015
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Xavier de Lacoste Lareymondie
|60
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Ghislaine Seguin
|48
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Patrick Sayer
|59
|2012
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
- BRIEF-ANF Immobilier to sell almost all of legacy portfolio in Marseille and 1 retail asset in Lyon to Primonial REIM
- BRIEF-Icade to buy controlling stake in ANF Immobilier, aims full buyout later
- BRIEF-ANF Immobilier H1 IFRS net loss group share widens to 96.9 million euros
- BRIEF-Icade signs exclusive negotiation agreement to acquire controlling interest in ANF Immobilier
- BRIEF-ANF Immobilier Q1 gross rental income at 12.0 million euros