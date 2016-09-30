ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA (ACS.MC)
ACS.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
32.76EUR
9:04am BST
32.76EUR
9:04am BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.09 (-0.27%)
€-0.09 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
€32.85
€32.85
Open
€32.80
€32.80
Day's High
€33.08
€33.08
Day's Low
€32.70
€32.70
Volume
35,907
35,907
Avg. Vol
722,068
722,068
52-wk High
€36.75
€36.75
52-wk Low
€25.93
€25.93
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Florentino Perez Rodriguez
|70
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Marcelino Fernandez Verdes
|62
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Antonio Garcia Ferrer
|72
|2003
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Jose Maria Loizaga Viguri
|81
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Cristina Aldamiz-Echevarria Gonzalez de Durana
|2016
|Corporate Director of Finance and Business Development