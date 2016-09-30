Edition:
United Kingdom

AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd (ACTJ.J)

ACTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

635.00ZAc
12:50pm BST
Change (% chg)

-5.00 (-0.78%)
Prev Close
640.00
Open
640.00
Day's High
649.00
Day's Low
634.00
Volume
85,269
Avg. Vol
97,972
52-wk High
695.00
52-wk Low
511.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Anna Mokgokong

59 2016 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Antoine Vorster van Buuren

2016 Chief Executive Officer

Hannes Boonzaaier

2015 Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Willem Britz

2015 Executive Director

Billy Mokale

2017 Interim Company Secretary
AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd News