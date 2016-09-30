Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV (AD.AS)
AD.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
16.29EUR
9:29am BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.08 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
€16.37
Open
€16.37
Day's High
€16.42
Day's Low
€16.28
Volume
923,577
Avg. Vol
6,741,571
52-wk High
€21.00
52-wk Low
€14.72
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mats Jansson
|65
|2016
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
A. Boer
|59
|2013
|President and Chief Executive Officer, Chairman Management Board and Executive Committee
|
Frans Muller
|55
|2016
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Integration Officer, Member Management Board and Executive Committee
|
Jacques de Vaucleroy
|56
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Jan Hommen
|74
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
