Alaris Royalty Corp (AD.TO)
AD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
20.98CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.12 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
$21.10
Open
$21.09
Day's High
$21.09
Day's Low
$20.86
Volume
51,184
Avg. Vol
125,178
52-wk High
$24.39
52-wk Low
$17.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jack Lee
|2008
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Stephen King
|2008
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Darren Driscoll
|2008
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Gregg Delcourt
|2015
|Senior Vice President - Small Cap Investments
|
Curtis Krawetz
|2013
|Vice President- Investments, IR Contact Officer
- BRIEF-Alaris Royalty contributes additional $6.0 mln to Sandbox Acquisitions and additional $2.0 mln to C&C Communications
- BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Corp provides updates regarding S.M. Group
- BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Corp provides update regarding S.M. Group
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as retailers weigh, notches 0.9 pct rise on week
- BRIEF-Alaris Royalty receives $91.7 mln from Sequel Youth and Family Services for its units in Sequel