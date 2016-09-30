Edition:
Adani Transmission Ltd (ADAI.NS)

ADAI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

232.50INR
9:57am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.60 (+1.57%)
Prev Close
Rs228.90
Open
Rs230.40
Day's High
Rs237.00
Day's Low
Rs226.05
Volume
1,924,101
Avg. Vol
905,370
52-wk High
Rs237.00
52-wk Low
Rs39.85

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kaushal Shah

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Dipakrashmi Tripathi

53 Senior Vice President - Transmission

Ajay Krishna

45 General Manager - Transmission

Rajnish Pandey

45 General Manager - Transmission

Atul Raghav

47 General Manager - Transmission
Adani Transmission Ltd News