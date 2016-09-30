Adani Transmission Ltd (ADAI.NS)
ADAI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
232.50INR
9:57am BST
232.50INR
9:57am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.60 (+1.57%)
Rs3.60 (+1.57%)
Prev Close
Rs228.90
Rs228.90
Open
Rs230.40
Rs230.40
Day's High
Rs237.00
Rs237.00
Day's Low
Rs226.05
Rs226.05
Volume
1,924,101
1,924,101
Avg. Vol
905,370
905,370
52-wk High
Rs237.00
Rs237.00
52-wk Low
Rs39.85
Rs39.85
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kaushal Shah
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Dipakrashmi Tripathi
|53
|Senior Vice President - Transmission
|
Ajay Krishna
|45
|General Manager - Transmission
|
Rajnish Pandey
|45
|General Manager - Transmission
|
Atul Raghav
|47
|General Manager - Transmission