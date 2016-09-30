Edition:
United Kingdom

Adani Power Ltd (ADAN.NS)

ADAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

30.15INR
9:57am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.30 (-0.99%)
Prev Close
Rs30.45
Open
Rs30.75
Day's High
Rs30.75
Day's Low
Rs29.95
Volume
8,426,678
Avg. Vol
9,721,560
52-wk High
Rs46.35
52-wk Low
Rs23.15

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gautam Adani

54 2005 Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board

Vinod Bhandawat

2013 Chief Financial Officer

Deepak Pandya

2015 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Rajesh Adani

52 2014 Managing Director, Executive Director

Vneet Jaain

44 2015 Whole-time Director
» More People

Adani Power Ltd News

» More ADAN.NS News