Andhra Bank (ADBK.NS)
ADBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
58.25INR
9:55am BST
58.25INR
9:55am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.60 (+6.59%)
Rs3.60 (+6.59%)
Prev Close
Rs54.65
Rs54.65
Open
Rs54.80
Rs54.80
Day's High
Rs58.40
Rs58.40
Day's Low
Rs54.50
Rs54.50
Volume
6,027,429
6,027,429
Avg. Vol
3,389,350
3,389,350
52-wk High
Rs76.10
Rs76.10
52-wk Low
Rs45.85
Rs45.85
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Suresh Patel
|57
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
K. Rayar
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ruchi Rangari
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
R. Srinivasan
|2017
|Chief Risk Officer
|
Kul Jain
|2017
|Executive Director
- BRIEF-Andhra Bank to issue basel III compliant, tier-2 bonds worth up to 10 bln rupees
- BRIEF-India names nine new executive directors in state-run banks
- BRIEF-Andhra Bank cuts base rate to 9.55 pct from 9.70 pct
- Indian shares fall; ICICI Bank top drag
- India's NSE index comes off record high; ITC top drag