Douja Promotion Groupe Addoha SA (ADH.CS)
ADH.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
43.48MAD
3:37pm BST
43.48MAD
3:37pm BST
Change (% chg)
null0.23 (+0.53%)
null0.23 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
null43.25
null43.25
Open
null43.25
null43.25
Day's High
null43.60
null43.60
Day's Low
null43.04
null43.04
Volume
1,039
1,039
Avg. Vol
232,731
232,731
52-wk High
null57.00
null57.00
52-wk Low
null35.90
null35.90
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anas Sefrioui
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
|
Kenza Sefrioui
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Saad Sefrioui
|Deputy Managing Director / Low and Mid-Range Housing / Administrative and Technical Functions
|
Saloua Benbrahim
|Deputy Managing Director / Low and Mid-Range Housing / Sales and Marketing Functions
|
Anas Berrada
|Deputy Managing Director / Support Functions, Investor Relations Contact