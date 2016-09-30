Advtech Ltd (ADHJ.J)
ADHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,800.00ZAc
2:09pm BST
1,800.00ZAc
2:09pm BST
Change (% chg)
-18.00 (-0.99%)
-18.00 (-0.99%)
Prev Close
1,818.00
1,818.00
Open
1,818.00
1,818.00
Day's High
1,822.00
1,822.00
Day's Low
1,795.00
1,795.00
Volume
223,499
223,499
Avg. Vol
643,822
643,822
52-wk High
2,100.00
2,100.00
52-wk Low
1,520.00
1,520.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Christopher Boulle
|45
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Roy Douglas
|59
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Jean-Didier Oesch
|52
|2017
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director, Acting Company Secretary
|
D. Honey
|52
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer - Resourcing Division
|
Alex Isaakidis
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer - Schools Division