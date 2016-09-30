Alliances Developpement Immobiliere Ste SA (ADI.CS)
ADI.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
253.00MAD
3:38pm BST
253.00MAD
3:38pm BST
Change (% chg)
null-4.00 (-1.56%)
null-4.00 (-1.56%)
Prev Close
null257.00
null257.00
Open
null252.00
null252.00
Day's High
null255.90
null255.90
Day's Low
null250.50
null250.50
Volume
4,238
4,238
Avg. Vol
46,379
46,379
52-wk High
null315.00
null315.00
52-wk Low
null85.00
null85.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mohamed Alami Nafakh Lazraq
|1994
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Jamal Hamdaoui
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer Advisor
|
Amine Alami
|Finance Manager
|
M. Nasrollah
|Legal Director
|
Ahmad Ammor
|General Manager