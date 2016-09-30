Edition:
United Kingdom

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ADIA.NS)

ADIA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

146.95INR
9:55am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.20 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
Rs147.15
Open
Rs147.10
Day's High
Rs149.25
Day's Low
Rs146.20
Volume
243,170
Avg. Vol
387,949
52-wk High
Rs188.45
52-wk Low
Rs126.85

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Manoj Kedia

49 Chief Financial Officer

Vishak Kumar

2016 Chief Executive officer - Madura Fashion & Lifestyle

Geetika Anand Talwar

Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Pranab Barua

Managing Director, Executive Director

Chandrashekhar Chavan

Chief People Officer
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd News

