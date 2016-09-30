Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ADIA.NS)
ADIA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
146.95INR
9:55am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Manoj Kedia
|49
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Vishak Kumar
|2016
|Chief Executive officer - Madura Fashion & Lifestyle
|
Geetika Anand Talwar
|Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Pranab Barua
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Chandrashekhar Chavan
|Chief People Officer
- BRIEF-Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail says Shital Mehta resigns as CEO, Pantaloons division
- BRIEF-Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail gets shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs
- BRIEF-Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail enters agreement with American Eagle Outfitters
- BRIEF-Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDs
- BRIEF-India's Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail June-qtr loss narrows