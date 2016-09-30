Edition:
United Kingdom

ADO Properties SARL (ADJ.DE)

ADJ.DE on Xetra

40.99EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.00 (-0.01%)
Prev Close
€41.00
Open
€40.99
Day's High
€41.69
Day's Low
€40.89
Volume
35,359
Avg. Vol
45,425
52-wk High
€43.42
52-wk Low
€29.45

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Moshe Lahmani

54 2015 Chairman of the Board

Rabin Savion

50 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Shlomo Zohar

65 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Florian Goldgruber

41 2016 Chief Financial Officer

Eyal Horn

Chief Operating Officer
» More People

ADO Properties SARL News

» More ADJ.DE News