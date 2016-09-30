Edition:
United Kingdom

Adler Real Estate AG (ADLG.DE)

ADLG.DE on Xetra

13.10EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.04 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
€13.14
Open
€13.19
Day's High
€13.19
Day's Low
€13.07
Volume
43,902
Avg. Vol
52,167
52-wk High
€14.51
52-wk Low
€11.47

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Dirk Hoffmann

2012 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Arndt Krienen

51 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board

Thomas Katzuba von Urbisch

2013 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Tomas de Vargas Machuca

43 2013 Head of the Executive Committee, Chief Financial Officer

Carsten Wolff

57 2003 Head of the Accounting and Finance, Member of the Executive Committee
Adler Real Estate AG News

