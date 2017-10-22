Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS (AEFES.IS)
AEFES.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
21.36TRY
22 Oct 2017
21.36TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.14TL (-0.65%)
-0.14TL (-0.65%)
Prev Close
21.50TL
21.50TL
Open
21.34TL
21.34TL
Day's High
21.64TL
21.64TL
Day's Low
21.22TL
21.22TL
Volume
123,234
123,234
Avg. Vol
539,773
539,773
52-wk High
22.66TL
22.66TL
52-wk Low
16.86TL
16.86TL
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tuncay Ozilhan
|70
|2007
|Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
John Hudson
|2017
|Beer Group President and Anadolu Efes CEO
|
Onur Cevikel
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, IR Contact
|
Cuneyt Arat
|2015
|Efes Georgia Managing Director
|
Burak Basarir
|Soft Drink Group CEO
- BRIEF-Sun Interbrew's parent company says non-binding agreement for merger of Russian and Ukrainian business
- UPDATE 2-Carlsberg improves profit margin as drinkers opt for pricier beers
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
- Reuters Business News Schedule at 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET
- AB InBev, Efes to merge Russian operations as sales slide