Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS (AEFES.IS)

AEFES.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

21.36TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.14TL (-0.65%)
Prev Close
21.50TL
Open
21.34TL
Day's High
21.64TL
Day's Low
21.22TL
Volume
123,234
Avg. Vol
539,773
52-wk High
22.66TL
52-wk Low
16.86TL

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Tuncay Ozilhan

70 2007 Chairman of the Board of Directors

John Hudson

2017 Beer Group President and Anadolu Efes CEO

Onur Cevikel

2016 Chief Financial Officer, IR Contact

Cuneyt Arat

2015 Efes Georgia Managing Director

Burak Basarir

Soft Drink Group CEO
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS News

