Aegis Logistics Ltd (AEGS.NS)
AEGS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
235.05INR
9:58am BST
235.05INR
9:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.10 (+0.04%)
Rs0.10 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
Rs234.95
Rs234.95
Open
Rs235.00
Rs235.00
Day's High
Rs240.00
Rs240.00
Day's Low
Rs230.70
Rs230.70
Volume
317,536
317,536
Avg. Vol
351,358
351,358
52-wk High
Rs244.10
Rs244.10
52-wk Low
Rs124.60
Rs124.60
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Raj Chandaria
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Sudhir Malhotra
|2014
|Group President, Chief Operating Officer
|
Anish Chandaria
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Murad Moledina
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Rajiv Chohan
|2014
|President - Business Development