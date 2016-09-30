Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd (AELJ.J)
AELJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,260.00ZAc
12:51pm BST
1,260.00ZAc
12:51pm BST
Change (% chg)
1.00 (+0.08%)
1.00 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
1,259.00
1,259.00
Open
1,260.00
1,260.00
Day's High
1,260.00
1,260.00
Day's Low
1,230.00
1,230.00
Volume
69,600
69,600
Avg. Vol
354,517
354,517
52-wk High
1,394.00
1,394.00
52-wk Low
636.00
636.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Leeming
|73
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Mteto Nyati
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Alex Smith
|48
|2008
|Chief Financial Officer, Financial Director, Executive Director
|
W. Groenewald
|2017
|Group Company Secretary
|
Robert Venter
|57
|2017
|Director
- BRIEF-Allied says Altron's H1 total ops EPS will be between 22-22 cents
- BRIEF-Allied Electronics agrees to acquire 100% of issued share capital of Blenheim
- BRIEF-Allied Electronics sees HY HEPS to be between profit of 36-42 cents
- BRIEF-Allied Electronics says Powertech to sell Crabtree to Siemens AG
- BRIEF-Allied Electronics sees HEPS between 60-80 cents/shr