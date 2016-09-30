Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM.TO)
AEM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
56.81CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.82 (+1.46%)
Prev Close
$55.99
Open
$55.86
Day's High
$57.08
Day's Low
$55.76
Volume
436,715
Avg. Vol
626,964
52-wk High
$71.15
52-wk Low
$46.91
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
James Nasso
|83
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Ammar Al-Joundi
|2015
|President
|
Sean Boyd
|58
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board
|
David Smith
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance
|
R. Gregory Laing
|2006
|Senior Vice President - Legal, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary
