Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (AEMN.SI)
AEMN.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
2.75SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
$2.74
Open
$2.75
Day's High
$2.76
Day's Low
$2.73
Volume
7,729,900
Avg. Vol
8,794,018
52-wk High
$2.76
52-wk Low
$2.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nam Toon Chia
|55
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited
|
Kai Kwun Ko
|63
|2016
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited
|
Lee Sze Koo
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Paul Toussaint
|53
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer - (Australia) Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited
|
YAN HARRY
|Head - Singapore Revenue Management
- BRIEF-Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust says Chia Nam Toon resigns as CEO of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Ltd
- BRIEF-Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust appoints Lim Hock San as chairman of board
- BRIEF-Ascendas REIT acquires property in Australia
- SE Asia Stocks-Philippines hits fresh high; others fall
- SE Asia Stocks-Subdued on Fed rate hike signal; Philippines up