Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV (AEROMEX.MX)
AEROMEX.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
30.16MXN
23 Oct 2017
30.16MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.27 (-0.89%)
$-0.27 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
$30.43
$30.43
Open
$31.10
$31.10
Day's High
$31.10
$31.10
Day's Low
$29.87
$29.87
Volume
189,950
189,950
Avg. Vol
331,104
331,104
52-wk High
$47.99
$47.99
52-wk Low
$29.85
$29.85
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Javier Arrigunaga Gomez del Campo
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Andres Conesa Labastida
|47
|2005
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Valentin Diez Morodo
|76
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Ricardo Javier Sanchez Baker
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Corneel Koster
|2013
|Executive Director of Operations, Maintenance & Client Service
