Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV (AEROMEX.MX)

AEROMEX.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

30.16MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.27 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
$30.43
Open
$31.10
Day's High
$31.10
Day's Low
$29.87
Volume
189,950
Avg. Vol
331,104
52-wk High
$47.99
52-wk Low
$29.85

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Javier Arrigunaga Gomez del Campo

2015 Chairman of the Board

Andres Conesa Labastida

47 2005 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Valentin Diez Morodo

76 2013 Vice Chairman of the Board

Ricardo Javier Sanchez Baker

Chief Financial Officer

Corneel Koster

2013 Executive Director of Operations, Maintenance & Client Service
Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV News

