AECI Ltd (AFEJ.J)
AFEJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
10,349.00ZAc
2:04pm BST
10,349.00ZAc
2:04pm BST
Change (% chg)
-66.00 (-0.63%)
-66.00 (-0.63%)
Prev Close
10,415.00
10,415.00
Open
10,400.00
10,400.00
Day's High
10,453.00
10,453.00
Day's Low
10,050.00
10,050.00
Volume
33,866
33,866
Avg. Vol
209,000
209,000
52-wk High
12,186.00
12,186.00
52-wk Low
9,250.00
9,250.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Khotso Mokhele
|61
|2017
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Mark Dytor
|55
|2013
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
K. Kathan
|46
|2008
|Chief Financial Officer, Financial Director, Executive Director
|
Edwin Ludick
|52
|2015
|Chemicals Executive, Managing Director of AEL Mining Services Ltd.
|
Khosi Matshitse
|60
|2012
|Human Capital Executive