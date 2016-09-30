Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd (AFHJ.J)
AFHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
693.00ZAc
1:59pm BST
693.00ZAc
1:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
-9.00 (-1.28%)
-9.00 (-1.28%)
Prev Close
702.00
702.00
Open
695.00
695.00
Day's High
704.00
704.00
Day's Low
693.00
693.00
Volume
116,009
116,009
Avg. Vol
1,099,536
1,099,536
52-wk High
810.00
810.00
52-wk Low
550.00
550.00
- South Africa's ARC Investments IPO targets $650 mln valuation
- South Africa's ARC Investments aims to raise $300 mln via listing
- BRIEF-Alexander Forbes appoints Naidene Ford-Hoon as CFO
- South Africa's Alexander Forbes chairman-designate withdraws
- BRIEF-Alexander Forbes Group says current chairman Sello Moloko will remain non-executive chairman