Ag Growth International Inc (AFN.TO)
AFN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
50.72CAD
9:00pm BST
50.72CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.60 (-1.17%)
$-0.60 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
$51.32
$51.32
Open
$51.37
$51.37
Day's High
$51.54
$51.54
Day's Low
$50.64
$50.64
Volume
26,808
26,808
Avg. Vol
36,585
36,585
52-wk High
$60.26
$60.26
52-wk Low
$46.10
$46.10
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Timothy Close
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Steve Sommerfeld
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Corporate Secretary
|
Dan Donner
|2011
|Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing
|
Paul Franzmann
|2011
|Senior Vice President - Operations
|
Eric Lister
|2009
|Counsel