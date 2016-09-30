Afrimat Ltd (AFTJ.J)
AFTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,847.00ZAc
10:25am BST
2,847.00ZAc
10:25am BST
Change (% chg)
-3.00 (-0.11%)
-3.00 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
2,850.00
2,850.00
Open
2,850.00
2,850.00
Day's High
2,860.00
2,860.00
Day's Low
2,847.00
2,847.00
Volume
40,156
40,156
Avg. Vol
69,337
69,337
52-wk High
3,200.00
3,200.00
52-wk Low
2,305.00
2,305.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Marthinus von Wielligh
|60
|2006
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Andries van Heerden
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Pieter de Wit
|2016
|Financial Director
|
Gert Coffee
|61
|2010
|Chief Operating Officer - Mining & Aggregates, Executive Director
|
Mariette Swart
|2013
|Company Secretary