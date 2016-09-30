Edition:
African Oxygen Ltd (AFXJ.J)

AFXJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,400.00ZAc
2:09pm BST
Change (% chg)

-25.00 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
2,425.00
Open
2,375.00
Day's High
2,425.00
Day's Low
2,375.00
Volume
6,752
Avg. Vol
232,985
52-wk High
2,469.00
52-wk Low
1,780.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Bernd Eulitz

52 2017 Non-Executive Chairman

Matthias Vogt

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Schalk Venter

50 2015 Managing Director, Executive Director

Marius Kruger

General Manager - Emerging Africa

Ben Mabelane

2016 General Manager - Onsites
