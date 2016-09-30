Edition:
United Kingdom

Ageas SA (AGES.BR)

AGES.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

41.22EUR
10:05am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.03 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
€41.19
Open
€41.03
Day's High
€41.24
Day's Low
€41.03
Volume
114,338
Avg. Vol
673,419
52-wk High
€41.62
52-wk Low
€30.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jozef De Mey

74 2009 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Bart De Smet

60 2009 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director, Member of the Executive Committee

Guy de Selliers de Moranville

65 2009 Non-Executive Independent Vice Chairman of the Board

Christophe Boizard

58 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, Member of the Executive Committee

Steven Braekeveldt

57 CEO Continental Europe
Ageas SA News

